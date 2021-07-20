high-jumper-vashti-cunningham-reveals-how-she’s-preparing-for-the-summer-olympics:-i’m-‘really-excited’

Exclusive Interview

July 20, 2021 12:40AM EDT

Track and field athlete Vashti Cunningham speaks to HollywoodLife about her preparation process for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics — and the ‘good pressure’ of coming from a family of famous athletes.

Track and field athlete Vashti Cunningham won’t let any hurdles obstruct her path to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The high jumper, 23, recently spoke to HollywoodLife about her preparation process for the upcoming summer games, the “good pressure” of coming from a family of famous athletes, and more ahead of the start of the international multi-sport event on July 23.

Vashti Cunningham competes at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Qatar in September 2019. (Shutterstock)

Vashti’s training regimen these last few months? Avoiding illness amid a global heath crisis, obviously. “I think the one thing I know I am going to change when I get closer to the Olympics is who I surround myself with,” the athlete told HL. “Maybe not who but I am going to be narrowing down who I am around everyday 100 percent, because I am not going to risk getting sick or being around people who are sick and have to miss an opportunity.”

“It is just getting to a point of solitude before I go,” Vashti explained. The athlete made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics at the age of 18. With another go in Tokyo on the horizon, the high jumper — the youngest track and field star to qualify for the games since 1980, by the way, per her bio — has her eye on a medal. “I’m definitely really excited and a little bit anxious, but more focused that I have ever been,” she said.

