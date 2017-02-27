Each year, the biggest night in Hollywood, the annual Academy Awards, is sure to bring many things: touching speeches, special moments, and the chicest fashion. The 89th annual awards ceremony was no exception. This year’s most celebrated celebrities absolutely killed it on the red carpet. There were white floor-length dresses (Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Carson); gold, glittering gowns (Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman); and sleek, black dresses (Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson) that won our hearts. Standouts also included Emma Roberts in black and white vintage Armani Privé, Octavia Spencer in Marchesa, and Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo.



Here are some of our favorite looks from the Oscars red carpet!























Did your favorite celebrity make our list? Which looks weren’t you so crazy about? Let us know in the comments below, and share your favorites with us on Twitter @ClicheMag.

Read more Celebrity News on ClicheMag.com

Highlights From the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet: Featured image photographed by Kevin Mazur