Highlights From the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet

Each year, the biggest night in Hollywood, the annual Academy Awards, is sure to bring many things: touching speeches, special moments, and the chicest fashion. The 89th annual awards ceremony was no exception. This year’s most celebrated celebrities absolutely killed it on the red carpet. There were white floor-length dresses (Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Carson); gold, glittering gowns (Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman); and sleek, black dresses (Taraji P. Henson, Brie Larson) that won our hearts. Standouts also included Emma Roberts in black and white vintage Armani Privé, Octavia Spencer in Marchesa, and Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph & Russo.
Here are some of our favorite looks from the Oscars red carpet!
Megan is the Editor in Chief of Cliché Magazine. In her spare time, she enjoys playing video games, blogging about her favorite things, and watching Seinfeld. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @meganportorreal.
What do you think?