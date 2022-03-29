hilaria-baldwin-is-pregnant!-relive-her-love-story-with-alec-baldwin-as-they-prepare-for-baby-no.-7

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

The Baldwin bunch is getting a new addition.



In case you missed the big news, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announced on March 29 that they are expecting another baby this fall.



“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”



The author also shared a video from the moment she told her six kids Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, 18-month-old Eduardo and 13-month-old Maria Lucia that she was expecting. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she wrote. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

Ever since the couple exchanged vows in June 2012, both Alec and Hilaria have offered a glimpse into their busy family life. And while there have been some critics along the way, Hilaria has made it clear that she will share what she wants to share.

“Let me be really clear about something: I will post here and there about how we are doing,” she wrote in September 2020. “If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, I will just block you. I’m not interested in those opinions…We are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy but blessed.”

Hilaria’s husband is along for the wild ride and supporting her in any way he can. In honor of their baby news, keep scrolling to see how their love story has played out in the public eye.

