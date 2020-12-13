holiday-gifts-for-the-super-busy-2020

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It’s hard to believe the holiday season, aka the annual rush to find the perfect gift, is almost here!

Buying a gift that is both useful and meaningful can be a daunting task, especially when it’s for someone who is seemingly always on the go or conquering a to-do list that feels as long as 2020. The key is finding a gift that will compliment busy lifestyles and give your friends and family one less thing to worry about.

Although you can’t technically “buy time,” gifts like portable blenders, Amazon Prime or a HelloFresh meal delivery subscription will help anyone save time that they can later reinvest in themselves.

If you’re wondering what to give your on-the-go friend, lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a variety of products that will help your loved ones feel prepared even on their busiest days. Our favorite? Tile tracker stickers so you will never have to waste time trying to find your most valued possessions.

Scroll below to check out gifts that will make life a bit more manageable for the busy bees in your life!

Charging Stand Dock Station for Smart Devices

There’s no better feeling than waking up with all your devices charged! Park your iWatch and charge your smart devices with this all-in-one smart device docking station.

BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender w/ USB

Blend your favorite smoothies and juices wherever your day takes you!

» Read Full Article