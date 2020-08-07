hongbin:-5-things-to-know-about-k-pop-star-who-departed-from-vixx-following-controversial-comments

5 Things

August 7, 2020 11:22AM EDT

K-Pop idol Hongbin has left the popular Korean boy band VIXX after he made controversial comments on the streaming platform Twitch.

Hongbin has departed the K-Pop band VIXX. Image: SplashNews.com

1. Hongbin’s label confirmed his departure. In an August 7 statement, Jellyfish Entertainment wrote, “First, we express our sincere gratitude to fans who love VIXX a lot, and we are conveying sad news. On August 7, Hongbin shared his intention to withdraw from VIXX,” the team began. “After careful discussion with the VIXX members and Hongbin, we are respecting his wishes and so it’s been decided that he will leave the group. It’s planned that VIXX will promote as a five-member group in the future. We are very sorry to fans for causing concern with this sudden news, and we ask you to continue to love and support the VIXX members.”

2. His controversial remarks were made in February. He came under fire on February 29 when he made critical remarks on a live stream, causing him and his record label to apologize. While drinking, he said that SHINee’s song “Everybody” was “lousy” and said he would have “hit the choreographer” of the music video for INFINITE’s song “Be Mine”.

