how-blake-shelton-feels-about-gwen-stefani’s-son-kingston,-14,-saying-he-‘hates’-country-music

August 12, 2020 12:25PM EDT

Gwen Stefani’s 14-year-old son hopped on Instagram Live, revealing he ‘hates’ country music, despite his mom dating one of the biggest country stars in the world.

His mom’s boyfriend may be one of the biggest country music stars in the world, but Kingston Rossdale isn’t a fan of the genre. The 14-year-old son of Gwen Stefani, said country music is “disgusting”, but Gwen’s beau Blake Shelton isn’t offended. “Blake thinks it is funny that Kingston said he doesn’t like country music. It doesn’t offend him at all,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Kingston is a great kid and Blake loves him but he wants Kingston to be his own person and eventually his own man. He is proud of him and loves that he has a relationship with his Dad and that they also get along.”

Blake isn’t offended by Kingston’s country music comments. Image: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Kingston has certainly grown up in a musical household: his dad Gavin Rossdale, 54, is a rocker with the band Bush, while mom Gwen, 50, is one of the biggest pop stars of her generation, and lead singer of the ska-pop band No Doubt. The insider also dished to HL that there was a lot of mutual trust and respect within the family. “It is a pretty great dynamic that everyone has with each other. There is a trust there. So not liking the music that Blake does and now that his Mom does isn’t making anything weird,” the source told us.

Blake and Gwen with her kids. Image: MEGA

