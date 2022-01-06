how-bradley-cooper-and-irina-shayk's-enviably-friendly-parenting-arrangement-really-works

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Romance: A Look Back

Some relationships aren’t built to last, but having kids together is forever.

And that was never in doubt for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who ended their romance almost three years ago but remain partners in close to every other sense of the word.

“They have a very friendly relationship,” a source tells E! News of the exes, who welcomed daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017. And they have their routine down to a science, Cooper and Shayk living just blocks away from each other in New York and regularly going on outings as a family of three.

“It’s not tense at all,” the source adds, sharing that the actor and the model do most of the dropping off and picking up at each other’s homes themselves, no go-between necessary. “It’s always extremely cordial.”

None of which is surprising at this point, an insider having told E! News right after they broke up in 2019 that their No. 1 priority was keeping things amicable for Lea. “They hope to be able to do things together as a family and will raise her with both parents being very active and involved in her life together,” the source shared.

Ant that’s exactly what they continued to do.

Another source told E! News in March 2020 that Cooper and Shayk had both been working and traveling a lot, but they “have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends.”

TheImageDirect.com

Naturally,

» Read Full Article