how-bre-tiesi-is-preparing-for-motherhood-while-balancing-all-of-her-businesses

Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon’s 8th Child

Welcome to E!’s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you’ve ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

For Bre Tiesi, it’s not personal. It’s just business.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the model knew early on in life that she was going to have to put her emotions aside if she wanted to be successful. “The hustle is a different level here,” Tiesi told E! News. “So you just gotta make it. How bad do you want it? Is your ego, your emotions and your feelings more important than your success? Because mine wasn’t.”

Making it meant slowly building an empire of her own, adding investor, businesswoman, fitness influencer and real estate agent to a stacked resume that also included time almost a decade ago on the MTV series Wild ‘n Out—which is where she meet Nick Cannon. In January, the “on-and-off” pair announced they were expecting a baby boy, Tiesi’s first and Cannon’s eighth child.

Now, Tiesi is preparing for motherhood and how it may change her usually unemotional approach toward business.

“I think now it’s going to be a little bit different having my little one, but we’ll see,” the 31-year-old said. “You can play with the big boys when you’re not emotional and it takes all of that out. I definitely saw a huge transition in in my career when I did take out the emotional.”

While Tiesi first found success as a model when she was a teenager,

