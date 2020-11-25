how-brie-and-nikki-bella-“let-loose”-while-celebrating-their-birthdays

Nikki & Brie’s Bella WWE Legacy Over the Years

The Bella Twins’ latest birthday celebration was one for the books!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella turned 37 on Saturday, Nov. 21, and as the former WWE stars revealed on the newest episode of The Bellas Podcast, they used their first birthdays as new moms—Brie welcomed her second child on Aug. 1, and Nikki, her first on July 31—to finally “let loose.”

“I haven’t had that much to drink in…a year and a half? I don’t know, a long, long time,” Nikki, engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, recalled. “Brie set up such a fun birthday celebration. It was with some super dear close friends and family members and we did a private tasting on this gorgeous mountain. I mean, you could literally see San Francisco from afar. It was amazing.”

Total Bellas fans may recall that the twin sisters recently moved to Napa Valley, so it only makes sense it was there that they “drank every flavor of the wine rainbow” as Nikki put it. “We did champagne, rosé, chardonnay zinfandel, cabernet, pinot noir, malbec, sauvignon blanc…I mean we did it all.”

In a way, according to Brie, the sisters were celebrating more than just their birthdays. “It’s weird because obviously Nicole and I were pregnant forever and during the pandemic, like, everyone was drinking but we weren’t because we were pregnant,” she began. “And then, even when you have newborns, you still don’t go out, you don’t do anything. And it’s not like there’s been anywhere to go out.”

Instagram

Added the mom to 3-year-old Birdie and nearly 4-month-old Buddy,

» Read Full Article