how-denise-richards-feels-about-returning-to-‘rhobh’-for-season-11-after-brandi-glanville-drama

September 6, 2020 11:33AM EDT

Denise Richards is thinking ahead to a possible return as a cast member on the 11th season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after a drama-filled season 10 and reunion.

Will Denise Richards, 49, be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the Bravo show enters its 11th season? No decisions have been made quite yet, but the actress isn’t letting the drama she went through with some of her co-stars, including Brandi Glanville, 47, and Lisa Rinna, 57, affect her if she is asked to come back to the reality show. “Denise‘s decision about another season will have nothing to do with Lisa Rinna or Brandi Glanville,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s not one to let others influence her which was clear this season.”

Denise has clearly had a tough time in some situations on RHOBH, which could affect her decision on whether or not she’d like to return to the show in the future and some of the other ladies are already thinking she’s ready to move on to something else. “The other ladies seem to think Denise will quit, but a lot of them also thought she wouldn’t come to the reunion either,” the source said. The Wild Things star’s appearance at the reunion definitely made quite a big impression too.

Denise Richards is not letting her co-stars affect her decision about possibly returning to ‘RHOBH’ for the 11th season. (Bravo)

Denise and Lisa had a big argument in part one of the highly-anticipated reunion special after Lisa mentioned that Denise liked a tweet that suggested Lisa be fired from RHOBH.

