how-emily-blunt-and-john-krasinski-built-a-marriage-that-leaves-us-all-feeling-just-a-little-jealous

If Emily Blunt could go back and change her wedding day, she definitely would.

Not the part where she pledged forever to John Kraskinski, of course, just one small decision she made in the lead up to that July day. “I got a bad spray tan, and I would probably change that,” she confessed during a March 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color.”

Having flown their guests—including Matt Damon, Meryl Streep and Jimmy Kimmel—to George Clooney‘s sprawling Italian villa, she still marvels at the fact that she decided to pinch pennies with her bridal look. “It was a do-it-yourself—why was I on a budget on my wedding day? Why?” she lamented. “It was a bit patchy. It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan—wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible.”

But if rain on your wedding day is meant to be good luck, navigating rivers of faux tanner may just be akin to striking it rich. Because that’s just what The Office alum and the Golden Globe-winning movie star did on the shores of Lake Como nearly 12 years ago.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Not revealing too much about her personal life is how the Brit, turning 39 Feb. 23, does the work of believably inhabiting a wide range of characters—a hapless binge drinker, a magical supernanny, an ice cold fashion assistant—but it’d be next to impossible to conceal just how much of a good thing she’s got going with the 42-year-old native of Newton,

