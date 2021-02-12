how-'gorilla-glue-girl'-is-recovering-after-surgery

Published 16 hours ago

Tessica Brown has been in a media firestorm after spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair. Thankfully, the Louisiana native went through a special procedure in Beverly Hills, California to free her hair from the adhesive and she is recovering.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, explained all of the Gorilla Glue was removed from her hair and, “She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal. As you can imagine, Tessica’s scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover.”

According to TMZ, the procedure was performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng and took four hours to complete. He did the procedure free of charge.

See a clip of the procedure below:

The harrowing ordeal started about a month ago, when Brown says she used the strong adhesive to secure her wig after she ran out of her usual hair glue. She took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas on how to remove the glue. Gorilla Glue even tweeted some advice after Brown’s story went viral:

Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area.

— Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 4, 2021

On Saturday (Feb. 6), Brown posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the emergency room to seek treatment but left the hospital after the medical staff told her she would need to stay for 20 hours for proper treatment and observation.

