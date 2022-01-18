How I Met Your Father Star Francia Raísa Explains What Makes Sequel Unique to the Original

“How I Met Your Father” Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

Grab a drink and get settled into the couch, we have another long story to listen to!

How I Met Your Mother sequel, How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall and Josh Peck, is finally here! But ahead of its Jan. 18 premiere on Hulu, Francia Raísa (Valentina), Tom Ainsley (Charlie) and Suraj Sharma (Sid) sat down with E! News to discuss all things HIMYF, including what makes it different from the original series and whether or not they know who the father is.

“I have asked, and I’ve pried, but they won’t tell me,” Francia confessed about whether she knows who the titular dad is.

And Tom, who plays Francia’s on-screen love interest, is in the same boat. “I’m the person that doesn’t get told anything,” he said. “Because they know that I’ll blab. Francia is desperate to find out, but they especially won’t tell me.”

As for how the new show stacks up to the original series, they say the shows are completely different.

Sid, who was a “fan” of the original and says it was the “first sitcom he ever watched,” explained that the writers weren’t trying to “make How I Met Your Mother,” they were trying to make it their “own thing.”

“Honestly, I really think it’s its own,” Francia added. “Now it’s from a female perspective. What I love is these females are their own women, that are inspired with their careers. Yes, love is a big part but what I love about Sophie (Hilary) is she’s not willing to change herself too much for anyone else,

