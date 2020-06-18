how-kate-middleton-is-really-managing-to-keep-calm-following-prince-harry's-big-exit

How Kate Middleton’s Keeping Calm After Harry & Meghan’s Exit

No need to call in the cavalry: Kate Middleton doesn’t feel trapped.

Nor is she “furious about the larger workload” she’s had to take on as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled into a quieter life in Los Angeles’ toniest of enclaves or kvetching about the obligations expected of her. And while the Duchess of Cambridge may very well be exhausted, she is a mother of three, so it’d be quite remarkable if she felt particularly well-rested.

Much like all parents during this current coronavirus pandemic, she and husband Prince William are muddling through it, juggling work and newfound homeschooling obligations with seemingly endless rounds of fort-building and cookie-baking. “I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things,” she allowed to the hosts during a May appearance on ITV’s This Morning. “It’s unprecedented times, really, but we’re fine, thank you for asking.”

Which is good, because never has it felt more crucial for Kate to maintain the royal family’s trademark stiff upper lip.

All eyes have been on her and William since little brother Harry’s January bombshell that he was opting out of a life of walkabouts and heavily scheduled press trips. And with half of their generation’s full-time royals giving notice, it only seems logical that would shake out to an increase workload for England’s presumed future king and queen.

But despite Tatler‘s detailed anecdotes—a piece the palace made the rare move of denouncing—sources close to the St. Andrew’s-educated duchess insist her beloved Lover’s Knot tiara isn’t weighing all that heavy on her head.

More than happy to log extra appearances gripping and grinning in her hosiery and L.K.

