how-khloe-kardashian-helped-rob-get-‘serious-about-his-health’-&-lose-weight

Rob Kardashian had a ‘number one cheerleader’ as he got in shape: his sister, Khloe! A source reveals what Khloe did to push her brother as he made big changes in his lifestyle.

Out of everyone in the KarJenner family, one person has especially been a pillar of support for Rob Kardashian amid his fitness journey: Khloe Kardashian! “His mom and sisters are all supportive but Khloe is his number one cheerleader,” a Kardashian source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She’s always pushing him and checking on him and is just so proud of him.”

A throwback of Rob Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian! (Shutterstock)

In general, Khloe and Rob share a close bond. “They spend a lot of time together with their kids [Khloe’s daughter True Thompson, 2, and Rob’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 3] and that’s a huge motivation for him, just being the best dad he can be,” our source adds.

It was also at Khloe’s 36th birthday party, which happened on June 27, where Rob showed off the results of his weight loss makeover! This was reflective of the hard work he invested into making major lifestyle changes. “Rob got serious about his health last year and cut out all the junk food and really started making healthy choices with his diet,” our source continues. “His weight loss didn’t happen overnight, it’s taken time for him to lose the weight. It’s been close to a year of staying committed to his goal.”

Rob Kardashian at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in June.

Rob is even following a specific diet. “He has his cheat days here and there, but overall he’s eating a very clean low sugar diet and it has really paid off,” our source reveals.

