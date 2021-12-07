how-khloe-kardashian-really-feels-about-tristan-thompson-allegedly-welcoming-baby-with-another-woman

Just days after news broke that Tristan Thompson is facing a paternity lawsuit from Maralee Nichols, a source tells E! News that his ex Khloe Kardashian is “ignoring the noise.”

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Expecting Baby No. 3

Khloe Kardashian isn’t keeping up with the drama surrounding her ex, Tristan Thompson.

As E! News previously reported, Thompson is being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols over pregnancy and child-related expenses. In the lawsuit, Nichols said that she became pregnant with a baby boy following an alleged sexual encounter with the Sacramento Kings player on his 30th birthday this March.

Amid news of the paternity suit, a source tells E! News that Kardashian, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson, is “ignoring the noise.”

“Khloe’s focused on co-parenting,” says the insider, who adds that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and Thompson have been “broken up since spring.”

E! news confirmed on Monday, Dec. 6, that Nichols gave birth last week.

According to Nichols’ lawsuit petition to determine parental relationship, which was filed this June in Los Angeles, she is requesting “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” as well as legal fees from Thompson. She is also seeking full legal and physical custody of her son, while requesting that Thompson be granted visitation rights.

In his own declaration filed in Los Angeles, Thompson acknowledged that he and Nichols had sex in Houston on his March birthday. He requested a paternity test to determine if he is the father of her child.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

In addition to the question of the paternity of Nichols’ child,

