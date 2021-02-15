how-kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-celebrated-their-first-valentine's-day-together

Just weeks after E! News confirmed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating, the new couple shared some clues as to how they celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend.

All the small things make Valentine’s Day extra special.

Less than a month after E! News confirmed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dating, the couple shared some clues as to how they celebrated Feb. 14 together.

According to several posts on Instagram Stories, the pair was able to spend time together by a fireplace at an undisclosed location. And while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 rocker weren’t ready to go Instagram official, it appears gifts were exchanged.

Kourtney uploaded a handwritten message that read, “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic Bread / Blink-182.” Travis also posted a photo of a woman’s ankle with a diamond bracelet on it. And yes, fans are convinced it has to be Kourtney.

Earlier in the day, the E! star was able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her kids. According to social media, the family enjoyed breakfast in the morning complete with handwritten cards, flowers and treats from Blinkie’s Donuts in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Back in January, E! News first learned that Kourtney and Travis had started dating. On Feb. 9, the couple enjoyed an outdoor date night at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa.

Shutterstock

As for Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, he celebrated Valentine’s Day on the other side of the country with Amelia Hamlin.

The pair has been vacationing together in Miami and recently took a big step in their relationship.

