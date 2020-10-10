how-kourtney-kardashian-feels-about-scott-disick’s-maskless-nights-out-with-mystery-women

Exclusive

October 10, 2020 12:47AM EDT

Scott Disick was spotted without a protective face mask at West Hollywood hot spot Catch with a male and two blonde women on Oct. 6.

Scott Disick, 37, raised eyebrows when he was spotted out sans a protective face mask — but his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, isn’t concerned. “Kourt trusts that when it comes to his family that he has the best interests at hand and wanting to protect them is the first thing on his mind. When he goes out with friends, these are trusted people to Scott and Kourt is not going to give him much grief for not wearing a mask because she knows he is being safe,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The Flip It Like Disick star was spotted out at celebrity hotspot Catch on Oct. 6 with a male friend and two mystery blondes, fresh off his date with model Bella Banos, 24. “Now would that conversation change if he were to catch COVID, that conversation can be had if it were to happen but as of right now Kourt is confident that Scott isn’t being reckless and has his health on the forefront of his mind,” the source also said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are seen out together. The exes share three kids together: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. (SplashNews)sc

The exes, who split in 2015, actively co-parent their three adorable kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “Kourtney completely trusts Scott and knows he would never do anything to put her or their kid’s health at risk.

» Read Full Article