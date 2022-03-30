how-meagan-good-became-the-biggest-advocate-for-her-physical-and-mental-health

Meagan Good Raises Awareness After Uterine Cancer Scare

It was the message Meagan Good didn’t want to hear.



After a routine visit to her gynecologist, the Harlem star was faced with a uterine cancer scare after her doctor discovered abnormal cells in her uterus. After experts ordered her to do a biopsy, the cells were removed.



Close to 10 years after the scary appointment, Meagan is partnering up with FORCE, SHARE, Black Health Matters and Eisai Inc. on the Spot Her campaign to help raise awareness about endometrial cancer, the most common type of uterine cancer. According to Meagan, education is a huge step towards prevention.



“It’s just about being proactive instead of reactive and getting in front of it, instead of reacting to something,” the 41-year-old shared. “I wasn’t taking care of myself regularly.”

Meagan, who recently split from her husband DeVon Franklin after nine years of marriage, is also focusing on her inner peace during this time of her life. “You have to have a tribe of people who are always going to cover you and pray for you and have you,” she explained, “and that is massively important.”

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Meagan explained how she is focused more than ever on her physical, mental and spiritual health. Keep reading for her message to women around the world.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

E! News: You joined the Spot Her campaign to help raise awareness about endometrial cancer. How did this come to be?



Meagan Good: Part of it is when your life is aligning with the things that God’s really put in your heart and who you really are as a human being.

» Read Full Article