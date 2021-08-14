how-mila-kunis-and-ashton-kutcher-keep-pulling-off-the-impossible-for-a-hollywood-couple

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate

When Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first went public as a real-life couple, the Twitterverse rejoiced.

Apparently Jackie and Kelso’s roller-coaster teen love affair on That ’70s Show was more meaningful to people than anyone could have anticipated—including Kunis and Kutcher.

The actors have never forgotten their humble sitcom roots, but they’ve made it clear that the set of their Fox sitcom was not where the magic happened. Not even when she shared her first kiss ever in a scene with her onscreen boyfriend.

“I think we had to both go through a lot in our lives to be the become the people that we were [when we finally got together],” Kunis once explained to Howard Stern. “We would never be together based on the people that we used to be.”

Then aren’t we glad we didn’t have to fret over a version of Kunis and Kutcher that wasn’t meant to be, because these two seem so perfectly suited for each other now. And it would take such a match to be able to pull off what these two have managed over the last nine years. (And we don’t mean keeping their friends close despite owning controversial personal hygiene habits.)

Rather, they’re major Hollywood players without being at all Hollywood themselves.

Such is a major feat on so many levels, not least of them being how photogenic they both are.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

“I never looked at him as somebody that was good-looking, I never looked at him as somebody that wasn’t,” Kunis recalled thinking during their That ’70s Show days.

