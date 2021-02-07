how-miley-cyrus-has-been-‘seriously-preparing’-for-her-super-bowl-performance:-working-out-&-more

Exclusive

February 7, 2021 1:17PM EST

Miley Cyrus has been meticulous about every detail for the TikTok Tailgate! An insider reveals she’s been ‘practicing’ in her home studio and been ‘hands on’ about her wardrobe.

Miley Cyrus, 28, is set to perform at the first-ever TikTok Tailgate in just hours! Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Disney alum’s set — and she’s been working hard in the studio and gym to give them the best show possible. “Miley has been seriously preparing for her Super Bowl performance by dieting and working out like a mad woman,” a source close to the former Hannah Montana star spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. In recent weeks, she’s posted a number of videos in the gym, including one hitting the treadmill on Feb. 4.

It certainly seems like it’s paying off, as Miley showed off her super tuned tummy as she sported a flirty checkered bra and underwear set on Feb. 7. She filmed the selfie-style video while flying to Tampa, FL, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off at the Super Bowl LV. She also slayed in a latex cheerleader-inspired body suit for a photoshoot announcing the TikTok Tailgate, accessorizing with pink pom-poms black leather boots! Once again, Miley looked incredible in a pair of $1,100 daisy duke shorts from Gucci’s sold-out Dorameon collaboration.

“She’s been practicing in her home studio and not going out to a studio to be as safe as possible,” our source also revealed, noting that the Tennessee native has “really missed performing and really missed being out there so she can’t wait.” While details of Miley’s performance have been kept tightly under wraps,

