how-paris-hilton-feels-about-that-car-photo-with-britney-spears-and-lindsay-lohan-15-years-later

Paris Hilton Sends Love to Britney Spears in Shout-Out

Can you believe that it’s been 15 years since Paris Hilton was photographed inside of a car with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, forever cementing a moment in pop culture history that defined the early aughts?

Well, neither can Paris. On the Dec. 3 episode of her This Is Paris podcast, the 40-year-old reality star was in awe at how much time has flown by since that fateful night out, saying, “It just blows my mind.”

The historic image, which was taken in 2006 outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel, showed the trio crammed in the front seat of Paris’ car. At the time, Paris and Lindsay were in a complicated patch of their friendship—so a snapshot of the duo together with the Princess of Pop unquestionably made headlines. Even Paris called it “iconic” this week.

“I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this #iconic photo was snapped, and we were dubbed the #HolyTrinity of the 2000’s,” she wrote on Instagram.

BEN/GABO/DEAN/BAUER-GRIFFIN

“I saw Lindsay got engaged, and I know that we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her,” the Paris In Love star said. “I am genuinely very happy for her, and it just makes me so happy to see.”

Paris continued, “Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged. I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we’ve grown up.”

During the podcast,

» Read Full Article