How Soccer Teams Across the U.S. Are Honoring Stanford's Katie Meyer After Her Death

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Collegiate soccer teams across the country are coming together for one goal—to pay tribute to Stanford University’s Katie Meyer.



After Stanford announced that the 22-year-old goalkeeper was found dead in an on-campus residence on March 1, several soccer teams took to social media to send their condolences.



UCLA Athletics tweeted, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Katie Meyer and the entire Stanford community,” while the Penn State Women’s Soccer Team wrote, “Sending our thoughts and love to @StanfordWSoccer, the Stanford community and the family and friends of Katie Meyer.”



The Utah Women’s Soccer Team tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear about the loss of Katie Meyer. Sending love and condolences to @StanfordWSoccer, the Stanford community, and her friends and family,” as the Rutgers Women’s Soccer Team wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with @StanfordWSoccer and the friends and family of Katie Meyer.”



The tributes did not stop there.

There were several professional organizations that sent their condolences as well, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, which tweeted, “The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer.”

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

In addition to playing as a goalkeeper, Katie, whose cause of death has not been revealed yet, helped lead the team to a National Championship in 2019 as team captain. During the championship game against North Carolina, Katie had two saves.



Last month, she launched a live show called Be The Mentality to talk about sports,

» Read Full Article