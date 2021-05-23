how-the-weeknd-overcame-a-shocking-grammys-snub-to-dominate-the-billboard-music-awards

The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

A sweep for The Weeknd at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? We feel it coming.

Heading into Sunday night’s ceremony, the “Blinding Lights” singer, is the most nominated finalist, securing 16 nods including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Given the smash success of his 2020 album After Hours—which made him only the second artist in history to have three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in three different years from one album—The Weeknd, is also set to take the stage.

But sandwiched between this sure-to-be-legendary performance and his Super Bowl halftime show, was a gaping The Weeknd-sized hole at music’s biggest night. With the singer (born Abel Tesfaye) completely left off the list of Grammy nominations, fans, fellow artists and even the mother–kin’ Starboy himself were left stunned by the snub.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted after the nominations were revealed in November, taking the first shot at the Recording Academy’s voting process. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

His tweet opened the floodgates for artists to voice their frustrations.

Teyana Taylor called out that the Best R&B Album category had no female nominees, while Zayn Malik tweeted, “F–k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

Halsey, who’s been nominated twice as a featured artist, spoke out in the wake of her snub about alleged “bribes” and other business dealings being a part of the nomination game.

Alex Alonzo/E! Illustration/Getty Images

Suddenly it was time for the Recording Academy to face the music.

» Read Full Article