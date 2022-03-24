how-to-achieve-the-slicked-back-bun-hairstyle-like-olivia-culpo-&-khloe-kardashian-in-4-steps

One hair trend that celebrities have been loving is the slicked back bun & if you want to try the hairstyle yourself, we have expert tips on the exact steps you should take to achieve the look.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Thinking about switching up your hairstyle and trying a slicked back bun but don’t know where to begin? Have no fear, because we spoke to celebrity hairstylists EXCLUSIVELY, on how to achieve the look in a few simples steps.

Stars including Olivia Culpo, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin, (just to name a few!) have been loving this hairstyle and it’s actually not as complicated as you think. So, to help you get the sleek look, we spoke to three different celebrity hairstylists and you can follow their steps below.

Olivia Culpo. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Celebrity hairstylist, Clariss Rubenstein, told HollywoodLife, “I love a slicked back bun and it’s easy if you follow the right steps and use the right product.” Clariss’s four steps include:

1. “Start with dry straightened hair (if the hair is dirty even better), a ponytail holder, bobby or French hair pins, a smoothing brush, and a shiny pomade. I love MONAT Molding Shine Pomade. It’s part of their men’s line but works great for a look like this.

2. “Take your pomade and emulsify it in your hands, run it through inch sections of your hair. Hair doesn’t need to be saturated with product, but the hair should be somewhat coated.

3. “You can also use oil for the interior parts of the hair to make it slick,

» Read Full Article