how-to-watch-eurovision-2022

Rachel McAdams’ Real-Life Experience at Eurovision

Our favorite international music competition is back!

On May 10, the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest kicks off in Turin, Italy. The 66th edition of the global phenomenon is themed “The Sound of Beauty” and will feature dazzling performances from 40 different countries.

Italy, who won last year’s contest with Måneskin’s “Zitti e buoni,” is playing host city for the third time and the first time since 1991. Måneskin, who went on to find international success and acclaim with their song “Beggin’,” will return to the Eurovision stage for a performance of their new song “Supermodel” during the show’s Grand Final.

The event will return to full capacity after last year’s event was held with a limited audience of 3,500 in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eurovision has been responsible for helping to launch the careers of artists like Céline Dion, ABBA and Olivia Newton-John. For details on this year’s competition—and who has the chance to join them!—keep reading.

What is Eurovision?

The world’s largest live music event, the Eurovision Song Contest is an over-the-top international songwriting contest featuring artists representing primarily European countries. Each country submits a song to be performed live, with competing countries casting votes to determine a winner. Fifty-two different countries have performed at least once.

Since 2016, professional juries and voters from each country each award a separate set of points from 1 to 8, 10 and 12. The top 10 countries in both the jury and fan vote receive points.

Twenty-five total acts will qualify for the Grand Final. Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom—called “The Big Five”—automatically advance to the Grand Final.

