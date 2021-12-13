how-to-watch-the-2022-golden-globe-nominations-livestream

It’s that time of year again! The nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, December 13, 2021. Find out all the details on how to livestream the exciting event right here.

Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

As the year winds down, the 79th annual Golden Globe nominations are closing it out with a bang.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce the list of nominees for one of television and film’s biggest nights on Monday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT. Viewers can tune into the livestream from the Golden Globes’ website directly, as well as through the award show’s social media channels, including its YouTube account.

As for the actual ceremony itself, the 79th annual Golden Globes will kick things off in the new year on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. However, there will be some changes this time around. While the prominent night will still take place, NBC previously announced it will not televise the ceremony. The decision came after the HFPA faced backlash once it was revealed that there were no Black members within its 87-member voter group.

Over the last eight months, the HFPA has “completely overhauled its bylaws,” the organization stated on its website, and admitted its largest and most diverse class of voters to date, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.

In May, NBC told E! News in a statement, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

“Assuming the organization executes on its plan,” the statement continued,

» Read Full Article