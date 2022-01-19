how-vanessa-bryant,-ciara-and-more-are-celebrating-natalia-bryant-on-her-“golden”-birthday

At just 19, Natalia Bryant has accomplished more than some do in a lifetime. Now, as she celebrates her golden birthday Jan. 19, she’s got big dreams ahead.

Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in New Pic

Cheers to 19!

Natalia Bryant celebrated her birthday on Jan. 19—and in honor of the big day, her mom Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and shared a sweet message for her oldest daughter.

“Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant!!!” Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of Natalia smiling in a blue turtleneck sweater. “It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19.”

That feeling is shared by many of her friends and fellow stars. “HBD Nani Boo!” Ciara wrote in the comments section. “We love you so much!” Jennifer Hudson also added, “Happy birthday!” and Viola Davis commented, “Happy happy birthday Ms. Natalia!! The best is yet to come.”

Indeed, after a milestone year—she started college at the University of Southern California, signed a modeling contract and appeared in Beyoncé‘s Adidas x Ivy Park campaign—it’s clear Kobe Bryant‘s daughter is just getting started. What’s next? Well, she has big dreams, which include winning an Academy Award just like her late Lakers legend dad.

“So in 10 years I want to win an Oscar,” Natalia, who is majoring in film studies, told her modeling agency IMG Models in September. “I’m not sure for what or for what Oscar category, but that’s on my list. And I want to make a film where I can incorporate fashion and, like, those fashion aspects. And I think,

» Read Full Article