if-your-back-&-feet-hurt,-these-viral-tiktok-acupuncture-sandals-will-relieve-pain-for-just-$30

March 11, 2021 1:20PM EST

Another day, another viral TikTok must-have! But truly, these acupuncture sandals are incredible for sore backs & achy feet! Shop them here!

If it goes viral on TikTok, then it must be good! In the latest popular craze on the video app, these acupuncture sandals that can help your sore back and massage out your achy feet are selling like wildfire! With over 6,000 positive ratings on Amazon, the exact viral sandal, the BYRIVER Reflexology Foot Massager Tools Acupressure Massage Slippers appear to be an absolute hit for all of your comfort needs. The best part is that they can be yours for just $26.99!

So, how exactly do these acupuncture sandals work? Using reflexology, an old form of Chinese medicine, the acupressure sandals are designed according to the maps of footpoints. Applying pressure to these foot acupoint offers a range of health benefits, and can help relieve aches and pains such as headache, migraine, neck pain, backache, neuropathy. So, these acupuncture sandals go way beyond working out the pains in your feet. However, they do also relax tense feet, reduce stress & anxiety, help with plantar fasciitis, flat feet, arthritis, and improve blood circulation, sleep quality, nerve sensitivity. That is a ton of benefits for your overall health!

The manufacturers do warn that in the first few weeks of wearing these sandals, you may feel slight discomfort and pain, generally because of foot tension or you’ve never tried a similar product before.

