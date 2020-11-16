iggy-azalea-reveals-she’s-20lbs.-‘lighter’-than-before-she-had-son-onyx-&-‘can’t-stop-dropping-weight’

Tweet

November 15, 2020 7:05PM EST

Iggy Azalea has opened up about her health journey after giving birth to her first child. The singer said she ‘can’t stop’ losing weight.

Iggy Azalea has revealed she’s 20 pounds lighter than before she gave birth to her infant son Onyx. The 30-year-old “Fancy” hitmaker opened up about her heath journey in a November 15 tweet, and asked other new moms whether they had also rapidly dropped weight after giving birth. “Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen),” she began. “I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting.”

Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen)

I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2020

Fans and fellow moms replied to the Australian singer, with many saying they had also experienced post-baby weight loss. Her tweet came just a few weeks after revealing she had called it quits with Playboi Carti. The New Classic rapper took to her Instagram Story on October 23, sharing a series of blank images featuring nothing but white text. “You lost a real 1,” she began, adding, “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves.

