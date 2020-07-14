iggy-azalea-reveals-the-name-of-her-newborn-baby

Published 7 hours ago

Iggy Azalea is letting everyone know the name of her baby boy.

Via her Instagram account on Tuesday (July 14), the Australian rapper introduced her first son Onyx Carter. She shared an audio clip of herself talking to her “baby boy,” which was watermarked “Amethyst & Onyx.”

Iggy’s real name is Amethyst, so followers surmised that the young child’s name was the latter.

Earlier this week, it was speculated that the 30-year-old and her rumored partner had named their son Gilbert. But in an IG comment, she shut that down.

“I’m okay with y’all joking ‘n all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao,” she replied, according to the Daily Mail.

A month ago, Azalea announced she was a new mom. She wrote in her IG Story, “I have a son.”

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” Iggy explained. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

