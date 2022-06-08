Menu
Iggy Azalea’s Son Onyx Kelly: Everything To Know About Her Kid With Playboi Carti

June 8, 2022
Photo by: KGC-324-RC/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 6/11/20 Iggy Azalea confirms she has become a mother. STAR MAX File Photo: 11/22/19 Iggy Azalea at the International Music Awards 2019 at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany.

New York, NY - Iggy Azalea arrives at Scarlett's in New Jersey for an after-party in celebration of her performance with Pitbull. Iggy came putting her curves all on display in a body-hugging black, green, and black mini dress. Pictured: Iggy Azelia BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

EXCLUSIVE: Iggy Azalea was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening, as she made a stop for Frozen Greek Yogurt . The stylish rapper wore a Vivienne Westwood Corset, and Jacket along with a Bold Christian Dior Statement necklace . She wore a black face mask to stay safe , and carried a Dior Saddle bag , to complete her stylish look. She took to instagram today to deny any involvement in a lawsuit directed at French Montana's Brother, who hit a man with a car that belonged to Azalea. 22 Jul 2020 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690320_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: NEMO/BACKGRID

Iggy Azalea, 32, may not be most famous for her life as a young mother — but her little guy Onyx Kelly has her whole heart! Amethyst Amelia Kelly‘s accomplishments are astounding by any measure. The Australian rapper from New South Wales burst onto the scene in 2012 when she signed with Mercury Records, then Island Def Jam. Her songs “Fancy” and “Work” made her a household name. Iggy’s also famous for more controversial work on YouTube, but music isn’t all she’s known for. The blonde stunner is a model, most notably as the face of Levi’s Jeans.

Her love life is equally star-worthy, as she’s dated L.A. Laker Nick Young and Rihanna‘s current partner and baby daddy A$AP Rocky. But it was her relationship with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti that brought her the love of her life, Onyx. Here’s everything you need to know about the American Music Award winner’s only child.

Iggy kept Onyx’s birth date private Iggy Azalea & Onyx KellyIggy Azalea & son Onyx Kelly. (NEMO/BACKGRID)

While Iggy definitely had Onyx sometime in mid-2020, she’s never confirmed an exact birth date for her bouncing boy — preferring instead to reveal without pictures that she had secretly welcomed her sone with Playboi and was already a mother. “I have a son,” she announced via Instagram stories on June 10, 2020. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.” Iggy also noted that she “wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.” “I love him beyond words,” she added.

