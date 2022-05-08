in-appreciation-of-all-the-mama's-boys

6 Mother’s Day Gifts for Real Housewives Superfans

Perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio said it best: “My mother is a walking miracle.”

Let’s face it, there’s nothing more endearing than hearing an actor gush about his true leading lady, the woman who gave birth to him. Leonardo himself serves as a prime example. Not only has he repeatedly praised his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, but he’s also been known to but he’s also been known to bring her as his “date” for big nights like the Golden Globes. In fact, after winning the award for Best Actor at the 2016 BAFTAs, the Revenant star took the opportunity to highlight the most important person in the room to him.

“I would not be standing up here if it wasn’t for this person,” he told the audience, referring to his mom. “I didn’t grow up in a life of privilege. I grew up in a very rough neighborhood in East Los Angeles…. This woman drove me three hours a day to a different school to show me a different opportunity.”

But Leonardo isn’t the only Hollywood actor that has expressed adoration for Mom. Keep reading for more heartwarming quotes from your favorite celebs…

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The Nightmare Alley star has long gushed over his mom, but arguably his most touching quote about her came from an interview with Details in 2013. Following his father’s death from cancer in 2011, Bradley shared that his mom had moved in with him and called her a “cool chick” of a roommate.



“We’re surviving.

» Read Full Article