india-oxenberg:-5-things-to-know-about-catherine-oxenberg’s-daughter-starring-in-new-nxivm-doc

5 Things

October 18, 2020 7:15PM EDT

India Oxenberg, who is the daughter of both Hollywood and real royalty, has spoken out about the horrors she endured as part of the now-infamous NXIVM cult. Here’s 5 things to know about her.

India Oxenberg, the 29-year-old daughter of Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg, is the subject of a new Starz documentary about her time in the NXIVM cult. “I had two women holding my hands and my feet, so I wouldn’t convulse,” she said to PEOPLE when recounting the night she was branded with the initials of Keith Raniere, head of the now-infamous organization. She was chosen to join NXIVM’s master-slave sorority, DOS, and as part of her initiation, she was instructed to remove her clothes and join several other women in a room with a table. That was when she was branded. “I remember the smell — of flesh,” India said. “I remember crying but not with pain. There was no choice to say no.” Read on for five things to know about her.

1. India joined Nxivm in 2011. The head of Nxivm, Keith Raniere and Smallville actress Allison Mack have been arrested on charges of sex trafficking and forced labor for their alleged roles in the “sex cult.” After a week-long trial, a jury found Raniere guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking, and possession of child pornography. Allison Mack pled guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of racketeering (including extortion and forced labor). Keith will be sentenced on Oct. 27, and Allison still awaits to learn her fate. It was India’s mother who first drew attention to her daughter’s plight in October 2017.

» Read Full Article