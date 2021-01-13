‘insecure’-is-ending-after-season-5,-issa-rae-confirms

Published 19 hours ago

HBO is confirming that Insecure is concluding after season 5.

Amy Gravitt, the Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, released a statement on Wednesday (January 13) praising the show while announcing the news of its ending.

“Issa [Rae] has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Gravitt, according to Deadline. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Show producer and actress Issa Rae also tweeted about Insecure ending after the upcoming and final season.

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season!” she wrote. “We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon! #InsecureHBO.”

Deadline reports that all of season 5’s scripts are completed and production will begin later this month. Alongside Rae, the show features Yvonne Orji (Molly), Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli) and Amanda Seales (Tiffany).

Insecure, which was renewed for another season in May 2020, was co-created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore and relays the trials and tribulations of Issa’s love life, friendships and life in Los Angeles.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO

