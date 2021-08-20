inside-demi-lovato's-most-revealing-year-yet

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In 2011, Demi Lovato stood tall as they sang of their own strength and resilience in “Skyscraper,” a message about the immovability and majesty of a steel-frame structure rising from nothing resonating loud and clear.

A decade later, that tower has been torn down and built up a few times, and continues to undergo extensive renovations. But there it stands, Lovato now 29 years old and having just turned the page on a year that brought them to a new level of honesty, self-reflection and creative inspiration. And the view from up there is looking pretty damn good.

“This last year provided me so much self-growth and was so beneficial to my spiritual evolution,” Lovato told The New York Times in April, pointing to their Aug. 20 birthday as a particular turning point.

Not that the climb didn’t have its harrowing moments.

“It’s interesting that it took me a quarantine to work on this trauma stuff. I’d never really taken the time to dig deep and do the work,” Lovato said in the 2021 documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, the first in-depth look at what led up to their 2018 fentanyl overdose and the aftermath of what was a closer brush with death than most people realized.

Having spoken candidly about addiction, self-harm, eating disorders and having bipolar disorder in the past, it was difficult to fathom at first what more there was to share.

As it turned out, there was quite a bit.

Demi Lovato Reflects on Their Yogurt Controversy

For starters, the July 24,

