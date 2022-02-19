inside-elana-meyers-taylor's-journey-to-become-most-decorated-black-athlete-in-winter-olympics-history

2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Even a COVID-19 infection that isolated her from her family and nearly broke her spirit could not stop Elana Meyers Taylor from making history at the Winter Olympics, her first since becoming a mom.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the 37-year-old Team USA competitor won the bronze medal in the two-woman bobsleigh at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, making her the most decorated Black athlete of any Winter Olympics and the most decorated female Olympic bobsledder of all time. The California native, who was raised in Georgia, now has five medals and shared her latest win with bobsledding partner Sylvia Hoffman.

“Hopefully it just encourages more and more black athletes to come out to winter sports and not just black athletes, winter sports for everybody,” Taylor said about the victory, according to CNN. “We want everybody to come out regardless of the color of your skin. We want winter sports to be for everybody, regardless of race, regardless of socio-economic class…I think the more diversity we have, the stronger our sport can be. So hopefully this is just the start of more and more people coming out and trying winter sports.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics, Taylor’s fourth, are set to end with a Closing Ceremony Sunday, Feb. 20, where she will serve as Team USA’s flagbearer. Taylor was supposed to be the flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony that took place Feb. 4 but had to pull out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29, upon her arrival in in Beijing with her husband, Nic Taylor—an alternate Team USA bobsledder—and son Nico, who will turn 2 next week.

Taylor

