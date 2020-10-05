inside-hilarie-burton-and-jeffrey-dean-morgan's-incredibly-private-marriage

Instagram

Celebrity couples tend to fall into one of two camps.

There are the public and very online pairs that roast each other on social media, work through marriage problems on their shared podcasts and take to YouTube to divulge their origin stories. They talk about date nights and their partner’s penchant for buying flowers just because or leaving love notes in the medicine cabinet and it’s all very sweet and gives us a reason to comment #goalssssss and instruct our significant others to step up their game.

And then there are those who feel they’ve turned over a certain portion of their private lives to fans and that their relationship is the one thing that they can keep to themselves. They rarely offer personal anecdotes in interviews, shut down any line of questioning that could lead to their romance and wouldn’t dare subject themselves to a shared red carpet stroll.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gives Update on Baby No. 2

Save for a few public displays of Instagram-ing (perhaps one for their first anniversary today?) and the occasional joint step-and-repeat, Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan fit squarely into category number two. Before they revealed in 2010 that they had welcomed their first child, son Gus, now 10, no one had any idea One Tree Hill‘s Peyton Sawyer was even dating Denny Duquette from Grey’s Anatomy.

And up until last fall, when the couple released a few select photos from their intimate, early October vows, everyone had kinda assumed The Walking Dead‘s Negan had already quietly married his love of a decade.

At some point in 2014,

