inside-jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck's-first-thanksgiving-holiday-together-as-a-couple-again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s Thanksgiving holiday was a full family affair.

The couple spent the holiday, their first major one since rekindling their romance, in Los Angeles. She flew in from Canada, where she has spent the last couple of months filming The Mother, a Netflix thriller that she is also producing.

“Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben,” a source close to the actress and singer told E! News. “[Ben’s] mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together.”

The insider did not elaborate on where Ben and Jennifer had their Thanksgiving meal or who accompanied them to dinner.

“Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together,” the source said. “She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions.”

Jennifer—mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Ben—father of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, rekindled their early ’00s relationship this past spring. They have often spent time together, including with their children and mothers, while juggling their individual acting and other projects.

The source added, “They are stronger than ever and very much in love.”

Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, looked cozier than ever on Saturday, Nov. 28, two days after the holiday. The couple was spotted embracing after a dinner date at Spago in Beverly Hills.

Earlier in the day, the two were seen holding hands as they arrived at a music studio in Los Angeles.

