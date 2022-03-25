inside-megan-fox-and-machine-gun-kelly's-vision-for-an-“extravagant,-dark”-wedding

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox‘s wedding is going to rock.

The “Emo Girl” singer, 31, and Jennifer’s Body star, 35, announced that they had gotten engaged—and later drank each other’s blood in celebration—while in Puerto Rico in January. Now, a source close to Megan exclusively tells E! News that the twin flames’ wedding plans are officially underway.

“Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process,” the source said. “They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timeline.”

Describing their vision for the ceremony as “very much them,” the source added, “They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black.”

As for the couple’s children, the source shared that they will “definitely be involved in a special way” during the ceremony. Megan has three boys Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR

And, while they’re not rushing off to the altar just yet, that doesn’t mean the soulmates’ affections for one another have wavered. “Megan and MGK are going strong. They [have] a solid relationship,” the source said. “They both understand each other and actually have very similar interests. It works and she’s smitten about him.”

The source continued,

» Read Full Article