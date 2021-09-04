Celebrities

Inside Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' Heartwarming, Heartbreaking Love Story

by Friday, September 3, 2021
When 2020 began, Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots were just your average happy showbiz couple, parents of a then-6-month-old son Elvis and renovating their house on Love Street in Los Angeles.

And then their life blew up.

On March 30, Nick went to the ER with what was first diagnosed as pneumonia, but turned out to be COVID. He never left the hospital. Over the next few months, family, friends and fans from the theater and fitness worlds—plus countless others who were discovering Nick and Amanda for the first time—anxiously followed her updates as Nick started suffering complications. There were good days and bad, and Amanda remained relentlessly positive throughout, but Nick’s condition continued to deteriorate. 

On July 5, Amanda revealed that her Broadway star husband—until recently a 6-foot-5 force of vitality, performing six nights a week, a first-time home owner, a proud new dad, a devoted husband—had died. He was 41.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” Amanda wrote on Instagram, where thousands of people offered their support, love and prayers as the news about Nick wavered between progress and setbacks. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Grieving has become a permanent posture for so many. But it was this fraught national energy that, as businesses and schools started closing, sports and entertainment shut down, and people were told to stay home,

