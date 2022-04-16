inside-the-kardashian-jenner-family's-egg-cellent-easter-2022-celebration

Kim Kardashian Gives DATING ADVICE to Khloe Kardashian

It’s a very Kardashian-Jenner Easter!

Family matriarch Kris Jenner hosted a party for her loved ones on April 16, a day before Easter Sunday. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shared on their Instagram Stories a slew of adorable photos and videos from the event, which included colorful holiday-themed décor, sweet treats, a charcuterie board and fun arts and crafts activities for the kids.

Kim’s two eldest kids, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, Khloe’s daughter True Thompson, 4, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, were all shown decorating Easter Eggs. Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick, 9, and her little brother Reign Disick, 7, also joined in on the fun.

“That’s cool, P, that’s beautiful. Good job, Dreamy Dream!” Khloe praised her nieces‘ egg-cellent creations. Dream responded, “Look at my green!” Khloe replied, “Oh my gosh, I love that. Dream, these are amazing colors.”

Khloe continued to play the doting mom and aunt, showcasing the kids’ work. “We have True-True’s egg, we have Storm-a-Loo’s egg, wow!” she said. “We have Dreamy’s egg! Northie! Wow, North, yours is fantastic! Thank you!”

Khloe then turned to her nephews, praising Reign and Saint over their egg-painting skills and complimenting the latter boy’s personalized sunglasses.

Khloe also praised Kris’ elaborate Easter table spread. “My mom, like, who is she?” she said. “This is the most outrageous thing. Oh my gosh I love my mommy. Look at her!”

Khloe also wrote,

» Read Full Article