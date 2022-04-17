An Interview with Scarlett Bella Song

Today we want to share our interview with Scarlett Bella Song. At such a young age, Scarlett Bella Song has made such an impact in today’s world. Scarlett wants to use her platform to inspire others, spread kindness, and, most importantly, be yourself. When Scarlett isn’t dancing, she writes, designs jewelry, models, or spends time with her friends and family.

Was dance something you always wanted to pursue?

I found my passion for dance around 7 years old. My mom put in soccer, ice hockey, and all these different sports. I eventually was put in a dance class and that is what stuck with me. Now, I am on a competitive dance team, and I absolutely love it. I have gotten to travel all around the country to do what I love.

What is your favorite style of dance?

I love all styles of dance. My favorite is contemporary and ballet. I train in all styles of dance and put in a lot of time each week to gain more skill!

Tell us about Annie & Sisters? What inspired your line with them?

During COVID, I got the opportunity to collaborate with Annie & Sisters and make my own jewelry line. I wanted to make jewelry that inspired others. The process was very educating as I got to learn how to run my own business. Annie taught me how to be creative and work alongside other visually talented people. My favorite piece from the line is the Black and White Bar Crystal Necklace. I wear it everyday because it is a great basic. Every piece has a special place in my heart because they all represent positivity and spreading kindness.

You are also very stylish and one of your main focuses is fashion. Define your style?

My style is a little bit of everything. I go by the rule, “if I love it, I wear it.” I like to try new things and go out of my comfort zone with fashion!

What do you hope to see for your future?

My ultimate goal is to have my own clothing line! I also want to continue dancing for the rest of my life.

You are also a mental health advocate for teens, what is a message that you want spread?

During COVID, it was difficult not to be hard on yourself. I felt like I had to be productive 24/7. I want people to know that is okay to have bad days. You can’t always get everything done, make sure to relax. One bad day does not mean it is going to be a bad life.

Tell us about one of your favorite memories from your career journey.

I have so many! The biggest thing that happened to me this year was walking in New York Fashion Week! My mom told me I got the opportunity to walk in NYFW and I was shocked. We went to New York, I got my hair and makeup done, and watched everything unfold. It was crazy seeing everything happen behind the scenes. I was a little stressed at first because there was just so much going on and there were so many people watching me. Eventually, I set the nerves aside and walked down that runway.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I really enjoy writing. I hope to be a journalist one day, along with my other career paths I want to pursue. Also, just being around people really helps my mental health. Getting to be have sleepovers with my friends and just enjoying each others presence.

Who do you look up to the most?

Zendaya is my idol. She is such a well-rounded person. I mean she is an actor, singer, and dancer; what can she not do! Along with that, she is so kind, humble, and warm-hearted. I would love to meet her one day.

Advice to your fans?

Hard work is key. Times can be tough and you feel like you want to give up but sticking to what you love and pushing through makes the result that much better!

Thank you Scarlett! Where can we find you on social media?

Instagram: @scarlettbellasong

Collab: Annie and Sisters

