Artist to Watch: Jena Rose

Sixteen-year-old child prodigy Jena Rose is ready for the world to hear her new music. As a singer/songwriter, pianist, and model from Texas, she started singing young and has continued to share her talent with others. She toured with Why Don’t We, has released some hit singles, and has no intentions of slowing down.



Her unique indie pop style is capturing the attention of her audiences and will soon capture the attention of even more people. Here, Jena Rose tells us more about her music career and her plans for the future, specifically her new single “Crazy.”

Cliché: When did you first realize your passion for music?

Jena Rose: I realized my passion for music when I stepped on the stage for the first time. I had the opportunity to make people feel something through my songs.

Who are your musical influences?

My musical influences are Adele, Sara Bareilles, and Ed Sheeran. They’re all so talented!

How would you describe your sound?

I would describe my music as indie-pop. I love telling other people’s stories in my songs and being the voice that others may not have.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to all types of music and love finding new emerging artists. My favorites would have to be alternative, pop, and rap.

Tell us about your new single “Crazy.”

“Crazy” is about embracing who you are and realizing that it’s okay to not focus so much on what other people think of you. I never thought I would get to say that I have a song coming out with Sean Kingston! It was so much fun working with him and seeing his writing process. It’s a privilege for me to empower people through my songs.

How was it touring with Why Don’t We?

Touring with Why Don’t We was amazing! They’re all so nice and talented guys. We had a lot of fun together. Getting to perform and meet so many new people all over the country was incredible. The fans were so sweet!

Do you have any hidden talents?

I’m obsessed with everything about houses, so whenever someone needs real estate advice, I’m the one to call!

What projects are you working on right now?

I just finished my first EP and it’s coming out this year! I’m really excited about it and can’t wait for people to hear it.

What are your plans for the future?

My plan for the future is to keep learning and growing as an artist and as a person. I would love to tour more and keep releasing new music that inspires and connects with my fans.

