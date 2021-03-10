Ava Jules : Youtube, Fashion Design, and Hawaii Life

Ava Jules is a 20-year-old lifestyle and beauty Youtuber based in O’ahu, Hawaii. She is an advocate for Environmental and Oceanic Preservation, as well as Body Positivity. Ava has 1.3-Million subscribers on Youtube and over 100-Million views on her main Youtube Channel alone. She has balanced College classes, launching a jewelry line, and designing her own sustainable fashion brand.

What was it like growing up in Hawaii?

Growing up in Hawai’i was filled with beach days, island fun, and lots of good memories. I definitely feel very connected to the ocean and nature because I grew up learning to love and care for it.

You began your Youtube Channel in 2013 in an effort to show your love for Justin Bieber. How has your content evolved and what are some of your favorite videos to create?

Unfortunately I do not make Bieber fan videos anymore. My content now is very much a representation of what my life currently is like, so it’s bound to change as I change as a person! I love creating vlogs that bring people along into my life and tell a story. Lately, my favorite videos to make have been a new series on my channel called “Home in Hawaii”.

What is something that you enjoy about creating content whether it’s on Youtube, TikTok, or Instagram?

I love seeing the comparison between the raw videos and the final edited version of the videos I create for YouTube. It’s absolutely hilarious to me that I’ll sometimes have more than two hours of footage, then end up with a seventeen minute video.

You act as a role model to many by using your voice to shine a light on body positivity and environmental preservation. Do you have any role models, or someone who acts as an inspiration to you?

I’m really inspired by Blake Lively because she’s spoken up about issues she cares about in a very informative and empowering way. It inspires me to use my voice and platform to do the same.

What is a piece of advice you would give to someone about body confidence?

Speak to yourself the way you would speak to a dear friend.

Fashion has always been a part of your life, and now you are launching your own sustainably-designed fashion collection. Can you share a little bit about what the creative process was like?

Everything starts with a “vision”, as dramatic as that sounds. I love coming up with designs and (very roughly) sketching them on my iPad is probably my favorite part. It’s a long process to create clothing, with a lot of back and forth and re-designing, but to see the final product is well worth it.

Being a college student, content creator, and fashion designer, what does the average day in your life look like?

No day is really the same because there’s always different things that need to be done and things tend to pop up out of the blue. BUT, I do have a steady morning routine that I do pretty much daily. I start off by waking up, drinking water, and I’ll either workout or take my puppy for a walk. Then I’ll have some breakfast, shower, do my skincare, and get ready for the day. After that, it’s really unpredictable.

You met your best friend, Hannah Meloche, through the Youtube Community. She is now in Hawaii and you guys just collaborated to create the “Ava x Starlite Village” jewelry collection. What was it like working with your best friend? How did the idea of the Jewelry collaboration come about?

Working together to create something that represents a piece of our friendship was so much fun. The best part was probably launch day, and seeing the little dots pop up on the world map of where in the world people were on the site. The idea to do a jewelry collaboration randomly happened when we were in LA together in February of 2020. Hannah and I were chatting and she looked at me and went “We should do a collection together.”

What can we expect to see from you in the future? What are some goals that you have?

Oh man.. who knows? Between you and me, I don’t think too far into the future because it’s so unpredictable and gets me kind of anxious. However, I think the future will bring a lot of changes in my life and my career online since I still am so young and have lots of life ahead. One of my biggest goals is to create something that is bigger than myself and helps/inspires others.

Where can we follow you?

You can find me on almost every social media site if you search up my name, Ava Jules

Youtube Main Channel & Youtube Vlog Channel |Instagram| Tik Tok |Twitter|Snapchat|Facebook

Images Provided by: Sienna Morales