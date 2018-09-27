Chicken Girls Star Kelsey Leon Talks Her Love of Acting and Dancing

15-year-old Kelsey Leon’s ardent love of dance began at the age of five with her first dance competition. Two years ago, she found herself motivated to try something new and began acting. These passions were fused into one when she was offered the role of Kimmie in the smash hit web series Chicken Girls. The series, which follows the epic rivalry between the Attaway and Power Surge dance teams, streams on the immensely popular Brat YouTube channel, which has over 2 million subscribers. Kelsey returned as Kimmie in Chicken Girls: The Movie. Season three will return later this fall. In the meantime, Cliché talked with Kelsey about her journey to Chicken Girls, what makes the show relatable, and the importance of leaving an impact on your community and helping others.

Cliché: When did your passion for dance start?

Kelsey Leon: My passion for dance started when I was five years old. I performed my first jazz solo at my first dance competition. From then on, I knew that I had a passion for dance and would continue it.

Do you have a favorite genre of dance?

My favorite genre of dance is definitely jazz funk or contemporary.

What motivated you to shift your focus to acting?

When I was thirteen, I decided I wanted to do something different other than dance competitions every weekend. A lot of my friends are on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows, so it really inspired me to start acting.

How did you first hear about Chicken Girls? What made you interested in the show?

I did a music video for Dylan Conrique a while before she booked Chicken Girls. She posted about Chicken Girls on Instagram, and I thought it was super cool that she was a series regular in a new web series. Chicken Girls seemed relatable and different than any other web series.

Were you surprised by the success of the show?

All the social media influencers on the show have a huge fan base, so I knew that the views would definitely be amazing. The show is super relatable to kids our age as well, which makes them want to watch the show.

Are there any similarities between you and your character, Kimmie?

I don’t think we have any similarities as of yet. ‘Kimmie’ is pretty mean, and she speaks her mind. I’m not that mean in real life haha!

What’s the vibe like on set? Are you friends with your costars?

The vibe on set is super chill. Being on set with my co-stars is so fun. It’s so cool getting to act with them and hangout with them between scenes. We’re all super close friends. Being able to work with your friends is a blast!

Tell us about your new movie, Chicken Girls: The Movie.

I’m super excited! We have a new principal in town and the Spring Fling is in jeopardy. It’s up to ‘Rhyme’ and the Chicken Girls to save the night. Can’t wait for all of you to watch it! It’s streaming on Brat’s YouTube channel now.

Do you think Attaway and Power Surge will always be rivals?

You’ll have to wait and see.

What advice do you have for girls worried about losing their friends?

This is one of the topics that has come up lately. Losing friends is such a hard thing to go through, especially if you’ve done everything with them and shared things you’ve never told anyone else. I have gone through this as a lot of people in the industry do. Stay strong. There are so many sweet, genuine people you’ll meet and become friends with. Be positive and focus on you.

What message do you think Chicken Girls sends about friendship?

We all go through our ups and downs, but in the end, “we are a girl gang, like birds of a feather.”

Give us a teaser for Chicken Girls season 3!

Lots of plot twists, more dancing, and new characters.

You’re also involved in several different charitable and community organizations. Why is giving back so important to you?

I love anything charity related. I love helping out people in need and helping my community become a better place. It makes me feel so good in my heart when I spread love.

