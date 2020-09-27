Get to Know Young Millionaire Isabella Barrett

Isabella Barrett does it all! This former Toodlers and Tiaras star is taking over the world from skin care to TV to jewerely! The 14 year old self made millionaire talks to us today about how she made it all happen.

Maya: How did you go from Toddlers and Tiaras to where you are now?

Isabella: It’s hard to believe Toddlers & Tiaras marked 8 years since the show this past June. It was an amazing launching platform for me and I went on to be on Bravo TV Game of Crowns, Get Made Global, Kid entrepreneurs, the movie EIGHT, and now I am just finishing a new show coming out on Amazon Prime called Next Big Thing NYC. I also have had my companies Glitzy Girl, Bound by the Crown & House of Barretti.

M: Can you tell us about Amazon Prime’s new show Next Big Thing NYC

I: Next Big Thing NYC is about 8 Teens who are on their come up in different fields. The cast ensemble consists of a rapper, an R&B singer, Miss Teen CT, An Olympic aspiring figure skater, A famous teen DJ, A millionaire, an actress, and an influencer. The cast is all connected in some way like a family and with family comes drama. Don’t miss the full season premiering September 25th.

M: You’re only 14 and have accomplished so much. How do you handle it all? Do you make time to just be a teenager?

I: Everything that I do really revolves around being a teen. From my clothing line to my skincare to my character on the show everything is Teen-based. Aside from business and travel, I love jet-skiing, 4-wheeling, acting, and modeling. I was cheer captain last year for my school and ran track, but now with COVID we don’t really know how sports will go this year.

M: What’s the number 1 piece of advice would you give to other teens trying to make it?

I: My number one piece of advice is if you’re passionate about something and want to try it, DO IT! Being young gives you the opportunity to try and fail many times. The best way to describe that is there is a lot less at stake when you’re young.

M: What’s in store for you in the future?

I: I really think we are living in a time of change and I can see myself definitely continuing to make or invest in brands, concepts, and ideas that move me. I see college in my future and just so many amazing experiences to learn and grow from.

I also really want to adopt my first dog. I am hoping for a Lab or a golden retriever. I am very annoying when it comes to animals just ask all my friends. I can’t help but stop and talk to every dog I see and will definitely be joining a dog park walking club when I get my dog.

