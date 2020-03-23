Hallea Jones is Queen Bee in Netflix Drama “Locke & Key”

Hallea Jones grew up with music in her veins – but it was acting that stole her heart. After a chance casting call with iconic teen drama Degrassi resulted in a call back, she began to consider acting as a serious career. Now, she stars as mean girl Eden Hawkins in Netflix’s Locke & Key, based on a popular comic book series. Hallea also eventually found her way back to music and currently has an album in the works. Spend your time in quarantine streaming Locke & Key today!

Cliché: Performance is in your blood! What was it like growing up in a family of musicians and performers?

Hallea Jones: Intimidating but incredibly inspiring. The Jones bloodline is definitely made up of 90% music. For a while in my teenage years I kind of rebelled against it because I really didn’t like playing classical music. I just wanted to play Taylor Swift songs and write my own! There was never a dull moment in my family. Every Christmas or family event would be filled with everyone picking up an instrument and singing along which was intimidating for me because I wasn’t pursuing it seriously until about a year and a half ago, but that never stopped me from singing at the top of my lungs and getting right in with the entertainment from an early age!

Acting and music are your two great loves. Do you prefer one over the other? Have you had experiences with music that influence your decisions with acting or vice versa?

I really can’t say I love one more than another. Music has its perks because I can do it whenever I want to, wherever I want to.. but acting has my heart for a whole range of different reasons. I have found that finding music again has opened me up to my vulnerability more, which has influenced my acting drastically, in more ways than I’m probably aware of.