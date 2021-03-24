Interview with Dominique Druckman

Can Fame happen over night?

This interview with actress Dominique Druckman, explores her experience getting discovered filming her new show and what’s she is up to now. Dominique plays one of three influencers in the HBO documentary, Fake Famous, which premiered February 2nd on HBO. First-time director Nick Bilton explores the industry of social media influencers through an innovative experiment, taking an actress, fashion designer, and real estate agent, and demonstrates how easily an online personality can launch to Instagram fame. Dominique studies with the Groundlings in Los Angeles and is originally from Miami, Florida. She graduated from Florida State with a BA in Theater. Thanks to Fake Famous, Dominique now has over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Q & A with Dominique on Fake Famous

How were you discovered for Fake Famous and can you elaborate on the recruiting process?

– “Somebody actually DM’d me asking if I would be interested in sending in a self-tape! This never happens to me, so after sussing it out and it felt legitimate, I sent in my tape. Turns out she is an intern for the production company, I’m so glad she found me!”

What was it like working with first time director Nick Bilton?

– “Nick is amazing, he is just so intelligent, which is really inspiring when it’s not intimidating. He was always very understanding of our lives outside the social experiment and I couldn’t be luckier that my first big project was with him as our captain!”

What was your favorite and least favorite part of being on Fake Famous?

– “I’d say my favorite part of being on Fake Famous would have to be all the free gifts, coming home every day felt like Christmas! Being around the crew, calling out sick from work to go film definitely wasn’t bad either. My least favorite part would have to be online bullies and trolls.”

Do you look at influencers different now after experiencing the ins & outs of being one?

– “I look at influencers a little differently, and feel like Fake Famous reveals what is behind the curtain for a lot of them. I admire influencers who hustle every day to make this their full-time job. It’s a lot of work to keep up with!”

Tell me about the adjustment of becoming an influencer from working in retail.

– “I still have my day job of working in retail, I’m currently waiting on Steven Spielberg to cast me in his next project so I can quit! I never found my niche that felt believable to an audience, which made it difficult to fully portray an influencer.”

Did participating in this show make you realize you want to be an influencer or is acting still the main goal? – “Acting is still the main goal and I am working at it every day.”

Interview with Dominique on Life After the Show

7. What acting genre do you aspire to be a part of? Are you more interested in TV roles or movies?

– “I love comedy, making people laugh just warms my heart. I’d love the consistency of working on a TV show but at the end of the day I just want to act full-time so will take either TV or Film.”

Are you afraid this show will give you a reality TV/ Instagram model stigma?

– “I was a little worried being perceived as an influencer for Fake Famous would keep me pegged as an influencer. No disrespect to the hard-working people in that industry. However it’s not for me and never want to lose sight of acting as my main priority.”

How has life been after the show?

– “Life has been fun and interesting. Now that the show and my secret is out, I have real engagement on my Instagram. It is weird to wrap my head around. I also have some trolls and internet bullies whose words can be harsh. I wish that if they didn’t have anything nice to say they just wouldn’t say it at all.”

What are your plans for the future and are you currently working on any projects that you wish to share?

– My plans are to be able to get out of having a survival job. I want enough time to work full-time towards becoming an actress this year. I’m manifesting that for the year 2021.”

Images provided by Dean Foreman