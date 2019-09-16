Michael Manasseri -The Producer Who Pulled off the Impossible

Hardly anybody in Hollywood believed that acclaimed new film Give Me Liberty would even get made, let alone win the rave reviews and awards buzz it has been receiving – and then ace producer Michael Manasseri stepped in.

He spotted great potential in a script which had spent the previous five years languishing on the rejection piles of production companies.

“I felt it was time for unconventional stories different from the ones we often see in mainstream entertainment to come to the forefront,” said Manasseri. “This was one of the most unique, beautiful stories I had ever read and I knew I had to have a hand in bringing the movie to life.”

He quickly drew up a small budget, chipped in his own money to get cameras rolling and the result is one of the great success stories of independent movie history.

Give Me Liberty is now on release in the U.S. and gradually rolling out around the world having been one of the hits of this year’s Sundance Film Festival and then wowing audiences at Cannes.

The story of a day in the life of a medical transport van driver ferrying disabled people and elderly immigrants around Milwaukee doesn’t sound like an obvious winner, especially when you consider most of its cast members had never acted before, and yet audiences are falling in love with its heart, charm, comedy and warmth.

“People from all works of life eventually end up in that van and the van becomes a microcosm of America and the American dream in all its beauty and comic glory,” said Michael. “Seeing the beauty, heartbreak and day-to-day existence of those people makes you both laugh and cry.”

And just as the film, directed and co-written by Kirill Mikhanovsky, has impacted audiences, it has had a huge impact on Manasseri himself.

“A new priority has arisen for me through the Give Me Liberty process. I am strategically seeking out stories I’ve never heard before involving communities that are often overlooked. I learned so many lessons by embedding myself with the disabled community for this film, for example. Sometimes participating in a work of art can teach you about yourself and make you a better human being.

“I won’t always be making movies that are as important as Give Me Liberty, but from here on out, I’m certainly going to try.”

He almost certainly won’t make any movies as challenging as this one. “This was truly the most difficult project I’ve produced,” admits Manasseri. “Every day was one battle after the next just to get the film in the can. Especially when we had night shoots outside in the freezing cold when I’d do everything to keep our great crew and extras motivated and awake, from breakdancing to playing basketball with them and buying hotcakes from McDonalds at six a.m.”

“The result of everyone’s hard work is up there on the screen. Give Me Liberty is wonderful to watch and I feel so lucky to be part of it.”

Michael has been around the movie business most of his life, as an actor, director and writer, and has really found his calling in recent years as a producer. It’s what he loves and wants to carry on doing for as long as possible.

“If I can just continue to make a living at making movies until it’s time to check out that would be a really great future indeed.”

